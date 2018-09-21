Russia's Lavrov says US is threat to Syria's territorial integrity - Interfax

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the United States' control over the eastern bank of the Euphrates river posed the main threat to Syria's territorial integrity, Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) address a news conference at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

He also said that Russia and Turkey have agreed on the borders of an Idlib demilitarised zone and that Nusra front fighters should leave the zone by mid-October.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

