Russia's Lavrov takes swipe at US 'attacks' on international order

UNITED NATIONS: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested on Friday that the United States had undermined efforts to reach international agreements ranging from Middle East peace, Iran, climate and trade.

"Attacks have been launched against the basic principles of the Middle East peace process, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran nuclear deal), commitments of the Word Trade Organization, climate agreements and many more," Lavrov said in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly.

He also said Moscow would do everything possible to save the Iran nuclear deal struck by world powers in 2015.

