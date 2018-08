Russia's Lavrov to discuss planned four-way Syria summit in Ankara

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday a four-way Syria summit "is planned in the upcoming future", with the leaders of Russia, France, Turkey and Germany attending.

MOSCOW: Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday a four-way Syria summit "is planned in the upcoming future", with the leaders of Russia, France, Turkey and Germany attending.

It said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Ankara on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the four-way meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

Advertisement

(Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Paul Tait)