Russia's Lavrov to meet US Congressmen on Tuesday - Ifax cites foreign ministry

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with a delegation of U.S. Congressmen on Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Interfax did not say where the meeting would take place, or who exactly Lavrov would meet with.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

