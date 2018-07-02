Russia's Lavrov to meet US Congressmen on Tuesday - Ifax cites foreign ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with a delegation of U.S. Congressmen on Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Monday.

Interfax did not say where the meeting would take place, or who exactly Lavrov would meet with.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Toby Chopra)