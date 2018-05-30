Russia's Lavrov to visit North Korea on May 31: Foreign ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea on May 31 and hold talks with his counterpart about the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea on May 31 and hold talks with his counterpart about the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday (May 30).

Washington and Pyongyang are preparing to hold a possible summit next month between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Advertisement

(Reporting Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by David Goodman)