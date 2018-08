Russia's Lavrov to visit Turkey on Aug. 13-14 for Syria talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Ankara on August 13-14 and discuss the situation in Syria with his Turkish counterpart, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

