Russia's Lavrov, UN Secretary-General discussed Iran nuclear deal, Korean peninsula: Report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the Iran nuclear deal and progress on the Korean peninsula in Moscow on Thursday, TASS news agency reported.

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the Iran nuclear deal and progress on the Korean peninsula in Moscow on Thursday, TASS news agency reported.

Interfax news agency, citing Guterres, said that Russia and the United Nations are working over implementation of agreements over Syria peace process discussed in Russia's Sochi earlier this year.

Advertisement

In January, the Russian-sponsored conference in Sochi on reaching peace in Syria agreed to create a constitutional committee which will work in Geneva.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)