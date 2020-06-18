Russia's new coronavirus cases rise at lowest in six weeks

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday reported 7,790 new cases of the novel coronavirus, its lowest daily rise in infections in six weeks, bringing the nationwide total to 561,091.

Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said 182 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 7,660 since the crisis began.

Source: Reuters/ec

