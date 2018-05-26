Russia's Putin - US enforcement of own laws abroad unacceptable

World

Russia's Putin - US enforcement of own laws abroad unacceptable

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was unacceptable for the United States to apply its own rules beyond its borders.

Russian President Putin speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. Mikhail Metzel/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Bookmark

ST PETERSBURG, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was unacceptable for the United States to apply its own rules beyond its borders.

"We need to put an end to that, this is unacceptable," Putin said at an economy forum in St. Petersburg.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Christian Lowe and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Tom Balmforth)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark