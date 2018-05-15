Russia's Putin, France's Macron discuss Iran deal by phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Iran nuclear deal and the situation in Syria with French President Emmanuel Macron by phone on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Iran nuclear deal and the situation in Syria with French President Emmanuel Macron by phone on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

The two presidents confirmed their commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in the phone call, the Kremlin press service said in a statement. Macron is set to visit Russia to attend an economic forum next week.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)