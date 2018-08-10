Russia's Putin, France's Macron discuss Syria - RIA cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Friday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation in Syria, RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

The presidents discussed humanitarian aid to the war-torn Middle Eastern country, the Kremlin was cited as saying.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Tom Balmforth)