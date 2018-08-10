Russia's Putin, France's Macron discuss Syria - RIA cites Kremlin

World

Russia's Putin, France's Macron discuss Syria - RIA cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Friday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation in Syria, RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

FILE PHOTO: World Cup - Final - France v Croatia
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 France President Emmanuel Macron gestures next to Russia President Vladimir Putin REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Friday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation in Syria, RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

The presidents discussed humanitarian aid to the war-torn Middle Eastern country, the Kremlin was cited as saying.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Tom Balmforth)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark