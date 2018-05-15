Russia's Putin, PM Medvedev likely to discuss members of new government on Tuesday - Kremlin

Russia's Putin, PM Medvedev likely to discuss members of new government on Tuesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are likely to discuss who will become ministers in the Russia's new government on Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on a conference call.

Russian President Putin leaves after attending the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves after attending the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Peskov did not name any names. Putin was sworn into the presidency last week and proposed Medvedev as prime minister.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

