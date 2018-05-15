Russia's Putin, PM Medvedev likely to discuss members of new government on Tuesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are likely to discuss who will become ministers in the Russia's new government on Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on a conference call.

Peskov did not name any names. Putin was sworn into the presidency last week and proposed Medvedev as prime minister.

