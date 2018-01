Russia's Putin, security council discuss situation in Syria's Afrin - Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria's Afrin with the national security council on Friday, Interfax news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Peskov also said Putin spoke about Afrin in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

