Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss trade ties by phone - Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed economic and trade ties by phone with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders also spoke about the success of joint strategic projects between the two countries, particularly in the energy sphere, it said.

The call happened after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had authorised higher tariffs on imports from Turkey, imposing a 20 percent duty on aluminium and 50 percent one on steel.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)