Russia's Putin, Ukraine's Poroshenko discuss implementation of Minsk agreement - RIA

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko by phone on Thursday about implementing the Minsk peace agreement, RIA news agency reported.

Putin told Poroshenko of the lack of alternatives to the Minsk agreement, said the Kremlin press service, Ria reported.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Kevin O'Flynn; editing by Larry King)