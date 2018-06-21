Russia's Putin, Ukraine's Poroshenko discuss implementation of Minsk agreement - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko by phone on Thursday about implementing the Minsk peace agreement, RIA news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Poroshenko attends a parliament session before voting on a law to establish an
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Putin told Poroshenko of the lack of alternatives to the Minsk agreement, said the Kremlin press service, Ria reported.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Kevin O'Flynn; editing by Larry King)

Source: Reuters

