Russia's Putin, Venezuela's Maduro to discuss financial help for Caracas

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would discuss financial help for Caracas when the two leaders meet in Moscow on Wednesday.

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would discuss financial help for Caracas when the two leaders meet in Moscow on Wednesday.

They will also discuss cooperation on oil and gas development, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters at a briefing in Moscow.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jon Boyle)