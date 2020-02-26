Russia's Putin agrees to hold nationwide vote on constitutional changes on April 22 - Ifax
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Feb 26) agreed to hold a nationwide vote to allow Russians to have their say on a raft of changes to the country's constitution on Apr 22, the Interfax news agency reported.
Interfax cited Pavel Krasheninnikov, a lawmaker, as saying Putin had agreed to the proposal.
Putin proposed constitutional changes last month that could give him scope to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency in 2024.