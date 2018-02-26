Russia's Putin approved new defence-spending programme - Kremlin

Russian president Vladimir Putin last year approved a defence spending programme that takes effect from this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov said the programme is a state secret, and he did not give the value or the duration of the spending programme.

