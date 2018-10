Russia's Putin may meet Saudi crown prince at G20 in November - RIA

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in November, RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Friday.

The meeting could help prepare the way for a visit by Putin to Saudi Arabia, Bogdanov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)