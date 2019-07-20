Russia's Putin says he 'sympathised' with Trump before US election

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "sympathised" with Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential election that swept Trump to power because of his desire to restore normal relations with Russia.

In an interview with US filmmker Oliver Stone dated Jun 19 and published on the Kremlin web site on Friday (Jul 20), Putin also said that any alleged Russian hackers were still not able to influence the vote's outcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Russian president reiterated that he had not and would not interfere in US elections.

The Moscow-Washington ties have long been strained by US intelligence and law enforcement findings - denied by the Kremlin - that Russia tried to influence the results of the 2016 US presidential election to boost Trump's chances of winning the White House.

US intelligence and law enforcement agencies say Russia used disinformation and other tactics to support Trump's 2016 campaign. Putin has denied it.

"And whichever our bloggers - I don't know who works there in the Internet - had expressed their point of view on the situation in the USA in this or that way, this had not been able to play a decisive role. This is nonsense," Putin said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But we had sympathised with him (Trump), because he said that he wanted to restore normal relations with Russia. What's bad in this? And of course, we couldn't unwelcome such a position."

