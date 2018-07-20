Russia's Putin says he doesn't like pension reform plans - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he did not like any of the proposed options for raising the retirement age, a reform being discussed by parliament that has dented his approval ratings, RIA news agency reported.

President Putin addresses Russian ambassadors and representatives to international organisations in
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses Russian ambassadors and representatives to international organisations in Moscow, Russia, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Putin said no final decision had been taken on raising the retirement age, a day after Russian lawmakers backed the proposal in a preliminary vote as the government looks for extra money for the budget.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Source: Reuters

