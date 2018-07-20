Russia's Putin says he doesn't like pension reform plans - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he did not like any of the proposed options for raising the retirement age, a reform being discussed by parliament that has dented his approval ratings, RIA news agency reported.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he did not like any of the proposed options for raising the retirement age, a reform being discussed by parliament that has dented his approval ratings, RIA news agency reported.

Putin said no final decision had been taken on raising the retirement age, a day after Russian lawmakers backed the proposal in a preliminary vote as the government looks for extra money for the budget.

