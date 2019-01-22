Russia's Putin says peace deal with Japan will be hard work

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday there was lots of hard work ahead to reach a peace treaty with Japan.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday there was lots of hard work ahead to reach a peace treaty with Japan.

Putin was speaking to reporters following talks in Moscow with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss a deal that could resolve a decades-old territorial dispute between the countries.

Advertisement

Russia and Japan never signed a formal treaty to end hostilities after World War Two.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Christian Lowe; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)