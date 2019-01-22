Russia's Putin says peace deal with Japan will be hard work

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday there was lots of hard work ahead to reach a peace treaty with Japan.

Russian President Putin meets with Japanese Prime Minister Abe in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin was speaking to reporters following talks in Moscow with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss a deal that could resolve a decades-old territorial dispute between the countries.

Russia and Japan never signed a formal treaty to end hostilities after World War Two.

