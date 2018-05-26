Russia's Putin says will serve only two presidential terms in a row

Russia's Putin says will serve only two presidential terms in a row

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he would not serve more than two presidential terms in a row, as the Russian constitution states.

Russian President Putin is seen on a screen during a session of the St. Petersburg International Ec
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

His current presidential term, his second in succession, ends in 2024.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

