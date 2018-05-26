Russia's Putin says will serve only two presidential terms in a row

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he would not serve more than two presidential terms in a row, as the Russian constitution states.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he would not serve more than two presidential terms in a row, as the Russian constitution states.

His current presidential term, his second in succession, ends in 2024.

