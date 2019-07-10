Russia's Putin says wind power harmful to birds and worms

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned on Tuesday (Jul 9) the use of wind power, saying wind turbines were harmful to birds and worms.

Russia, a world-leading producer of fossil fuel, is lagging other countries in its development of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind-powered energy.

Wind power is rarely used in the country to generate electricity. Enel Russia pledged €90 million to build a power generation facility by 2024 with a capacity of 71 megawatts.

"Wind-powered generation is good, but are birds being taken into account in this case? How many birds are dying?" Putin said at a televised conference on industry in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

"They (wind turbines) shake, causing worms to come out of the soil. This is not a joke," he said.

Putin added that people would not like to live on a planet dotted with "rows of wind-powered generators and covered by several layers of solar panels".



