Russia's Putin tells Japan's Abe: 'Let's sign peace deal this year'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, sitting on a stage alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, proposed on Wednesday that the two men sign a peace treaty by the end of this year.

The two countries are in dispute over a chain of Pacific islands and as a result have still not formally ended their World War Two hostilities.

"An idea has just come into my head," Putin said, turning towards Abe, during a question and answer session at an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

"Let's conclude a peace treaty before the end of this year, without any pre-conditions."

Abe, sitting alongside Putin, did not give his response.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

