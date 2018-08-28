Russia's Putin to give TV address on pension reform on Wednesday: Kremlin

Russia's Putin to give TV address on pension reform on Wednesday: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to make a TV address to the nation on Wednesday on pension reforms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia&apos;s President Putin chairs a government meeting in Omsk
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a government meeting on social and economic issues, including the pension system, in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia August 28, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin earlier said that any decision on reforming the pension system must be balanced and cautious, after admitting there had been a "sharp" reaction to the prospect of a higher retirement age from the public.

