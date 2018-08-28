Russia's Putin to give TV address on pension reform on Wednesday: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to make a TV address to the nation on Wednesday on pension reforms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin earlier said that any decision on reforming the pension system must be balanced and cautious, after admitting there had been a "sharp" reaction to the prospect of a higher retirement age from the public.

