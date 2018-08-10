Russia's Putin to meet Finnish counterpart in Sochi on Aug. 22 - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, in the Black Sea city of Sochi on Aug. 22, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto sail at the passe
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto sail at the passenger steamer S/S Saimaa as they arrive at the Castle of Olavinlinna in Savonlinna, Finland, July 27, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

