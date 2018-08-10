Russia's Putin to meet Finnish counterpart in Sochi on Aug. 22 - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, in the Black Sea city of Sochi on Aug. 22, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Friday.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)