Russia's Putin to meet Hungary's Orban in Moscow on Sept 18 - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on Sept. 18 for talks on energy issues, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Thursday.

Russian President Putin addresses the nation on pension reforms in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation on pension reforms in Moscow, Russia August 29, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

