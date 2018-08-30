Russia's Putin to meet Hungary's Orban in Moscow on Sept 18 - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on Sept. 18 for talks on energy issues, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Thursday.

