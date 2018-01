Russia's Putin to meet Israel's PM Netanyahu on January 29 - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the Israeli leader visits Moscow on Jan. 29, RIA news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Thursday.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the Israeli leader visits Moscow on Jan. 29, RIA news agency cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Thursday.

(reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)