Russia's Putin to meet Vietnam's Nguyen Phu Trong in Sochi on Sept. 6

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the Vietnamese Communist Party's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Sochi on Sept. 6, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

Russian President Putin addresses the nation on pension reforms in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation on pension reforms in Moscow, Russia August 29, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the Vietnamese Communist Party's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Sochi on Sept. 6, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

Regional issues and the strategic partnership between the two countries will be discussed, and several bilateral agreements will be signed.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

