Russia's Putin to meet Vietnam's Nguyen Phu Trong in Sochi on Sept. 6

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the Vietnamese Communist Party's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Sochi on Sept. 6, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the Vietnamese Communist Party's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Sochi on Sept. 6, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

Regional issues and the strategic partnership between the two countries will be discussed, and several bilateral agreements will be signed.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; editing by John Stonestreet)