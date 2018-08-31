Russia's Putin to meet Vietnam's Nguyen Phu Trong in Sochi on Sept. 6
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the Vietnamese Communist Party's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Sochi on Sept. 6, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.
Regional issues and the strategic partnership between the two countries will be discussed, and several bilateral agreements will be signed.
