Russia's Sergei Lavrov meets Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Thursday (May 31) and invited him to visit Russia.

"Come to Russia, we'll be very happy to see you," Lavrov told Kim in remarks released by the Russian foreign ministry.

Lavrov passed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim, saying he wished him success in the "major undertakings that have been initiated on the Korean peninsula", the ministry said in a statement.

This is the first meeting between the head of the reclusive state and a Russian official.

Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang earlier on Thursday. His visit comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity to organise next month's expected summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also meeting Kim's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in New York late Wednesday.

