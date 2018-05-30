Russia says foreign forces must quit Syria's southern border - TASS

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday the withdrawal of all non-Syrian forces from Syria's southern border with Israel should happen as soon as possible, the TASS news agency reported.

Rebels control stretches of southwest Syria, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, while Syrian army troops and allied Iran-backed militias hold nearby territory.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)