Russia says Israeli strikes on Syria threatened two civilian flights: Ifax

MOSCOW: Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday (Dec 26) that Israeli missile strikes against Syria the previous day had directly threatened two civilian flights, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry, which did not specify which flights had been threatened, added that Syrian air defences had destroyed 14 of 16 Israeli missiles launched against unspecified targets near Damascus on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Three Syrian soldiers were injured in the strikes, Syrian state media reported.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)