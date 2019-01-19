Russia says new US missile strategy will unleash arms race in space

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday Washington's new missile defence strategy would lead to a dangerous arms race in space and amounts to a relaunch of the Cold War-era "Star Wars" programme.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a plan which called for developing space-based sensors to detect incoming enemy missiles and exploring space-based weapons to shoot down missiles, among other steps to shield the United States.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the U.S. plan as confrontational and said it would deal a blow to already-fragile international stability.

"We are especially alarmed by the passages dealing with plans to develop the space arm of U.S. missile defence," the statement said. "The strategy de facto gives the green light to the prospect of basing missile strike capabilities in space.

"The implementation of these ideas will inevitably lead to the start of an arms race in space, which will the most negative consequences for international security and stability," it said.

"We would like to call on the U.S. administration to think again and walk away from this irresponsible attempt to re-launch, on a new and more high-tech basis, the still-remembered Reagan-era 'Star Wars' programme," the statement said.

The ministry urged Washington to engage with Russia in constructive talks about the nuclear arms balance "before it's too late".

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Heinrich)