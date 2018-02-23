Russia says ready to agree on UN resolution on Syria but with caveats

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacts during a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb 22, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Djordje Kojadinovic)

MOSCOW: Russia is ready to agree on a UN Security Council draft resolution on Syria but it needs guarantees on a ceasefire, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday (Feb 23).

"There are no guarantees that (the rebels) will not continue shooting at Damascus residential areas," Lavrov said in a briefing about discussions on a UN ceasefire resolution for Syria.

"That's why for the resolution to be efficient - and we are ready to agree on the text which would make it so - we propose a formula which would make the ceasefire real, based on the guarantees of all who are inside eastern Ghouta and outside eastern Ghouta," Lavrov said.

