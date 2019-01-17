Russia says sent BBC second demand for information about ownership - Ifax

Russia's state communications regulator said it has sent the BBC a second demand for documents about its ownership because the information the British public broadcaster provided was not "exhaustive", Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Russia said last month it was launching an investigation into the BBC in response to pressure that it said London was applying on the operations of a Kremlin-funded broadcaster in Britain.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gareth Jones)