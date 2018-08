Russia says setting up Putin visit to Saudi Arabia - TASS

Russia is preparing for President Vladimir Putin to visit Saudi Arabia and a trip will take place at a time depending on Putin's schedule, TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Friday.

