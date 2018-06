Russia says US talks on strategic stability could be held this summer - agencies

Russia does not rule out talks with the United States on nuclear strategic stability this summer, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing a Foreign Ministry source.

Russia postponed strategic stability talks with Washington in March, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying by agencies after the United States cancelled consultations with Russia on cyber security.

