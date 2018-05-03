Russia says war plane crashes in Syria, killing two pilots - agencies

MOSCOW: The Russian military said a Sukhoi-30 multi-role fighter jet had crashed in Syria on Thursday, killing both of its pilots, Russian news agencies reported.

The agencies, citing a defence ministry statement, said the jet had crashed after taking off and was not shot down.

Advertisement

The RIA news agency said the crash may have been caused by a bird strike.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)