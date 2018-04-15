Russia says will make every effort to improve ties with West: TASS

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday Moscow would make every effort to improve political relations with the West, TASS news agency reported.

Ryabkov was speaking after Western powers launched missile strikes against Syria, a close ally of Russia, over a suspected poison gas attack. The strikes were condemned by Russia.

Ryabkov also said Russia would study a U.N. resolution on Syria proposed by the United States, France and Britain, but added that it would be hard to reach a compromise on the issue, TASS reported.