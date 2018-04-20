Russia says will not offer to host Trump meeting with North Korea's Kim - RIA

World

Russia says will not offer to host Trump meeting with North Korea's Kim - RIA

Russian will not offer to host a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, according to the RIA news agency.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets with his Dutch counterpart Blok in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russian will not offer to host a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, according to the RIA news agency.

Trump has said he is trying to set up a meeting with Kim to defuse tensions on the Korean peninsula. Lavrov was quoted as saying by RIA that the meeting would be a step away from a military resolution of the situation.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Peter Graff)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark