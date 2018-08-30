Russia says working to set up Lavrov-Pompeo meeting - Ifax

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it was working to set up a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the Interfax news agency reported.

The agenda for a possible meeting was being discussed, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying.

The General Assembly starts in New York on Sept. 18.

