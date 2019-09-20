Russia reports African swine fever outbreak near China border

More than a million pigs have been culled as a result of the swine fever outbreak in China, which has sent prices surging (Photo: AFP/INA FASSBENDER)
MOSCOW: A new outbreak of African swine fever has been found at a privately-held farm in a village in Russia's Primorsk region near the border with China, Russia's agriculture watchdog said on Friday (Sep 20).

The virus - which is highly contagious among pigs, but is not dangerous to humans - has been detected in several areas in the region in recent months.

China has reported more than 140 cases of the incurable disease since it was first found in the country in August last year.

Source: Reuters/nr

