Russia to pause electronic visas to Chinese nationals: Foreign ministry
MOSCOW: Russia will temporarily stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals from Thursday (Jan 30) in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also told a government meeting that the order had been signed "to take measures to close the border (with China) in the Far East," Russian news agencies reported.
On Wednesday, Russia said it would limit its railway links with China from Jan 31, leaving only direct trains between Moscow and Beijing.
