Russia to pause electronic visas to Chinese nationals: Foreign ministry

MOSCOW: Russia will temporarily stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals from Thursday (Jan 30) in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also told a government meeting that the order had been signed "to take measures to close the border (with China) in the Far East," Russian news agencies reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Russia said it would limit its railway links with China from Jan 31, leaving only direct trains between Moscow and Beijing.



Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement