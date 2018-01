Russia will sell six SU-30 warplanes to Myanmar, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

MOSCOW: Russia will sell six SU-30 warplanes to Myanmar, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Myanmar was also interested in buying other Russian military hardware for its land and naval forces, RIA reported.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)