Russia, Turkey, Iran to hold Syria talks Nov 28-29: Kazakh foreign minister

Russia, Turkey, and Iran will hold the next round of talks on Syria on Nov. 28-29 in Kazakhstan, Kazakh foreign minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Kazakhstan's Foreign Affairs Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Delegations of the Damascus government and the Syrian rebels are also set to attend, Abdrakhmanov told reporters.

